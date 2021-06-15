Biz buzz: North Coast Builders Exchange announces future CEO

North Coast Builders Exchange (NCBE) announced Lisa Wittke Schaffner as the organization's future CEO following the upcoming retirement of Keith Woods, which is scheduled for December 31.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“NCBE is a leading voice of construction on local and state issues affecting greater than 1000 member firms and the building industry in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino counties,” said a news release.

Schaffner will become the first female CEO in the organizations near 70 years in existence.