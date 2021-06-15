 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: North Coast Builders Exchange announces future CEO

Biz buzz: North Coast Builders Exchange announces future CEO

{{featured_button_text}}

North Coast Builders Exchange (NCBE) announced Lisa Wittke Schaffner as the organization's future CEO following the upcoming retirement of Keith Woods, which is scheduled for December 31.

“NCBE is a leading voice of construction on local and state issues affecting greater than 1000 member firms and the building industry in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino counties,” said a news release.

Schaffner will become the first female CEO in the organizations near 70 years in existence.

Developers are moving closer towards starting construction on 53 homes, including 13 extra units, at the Vintage High School farm site in Napa. Here's a look at the site as it is today.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Lisa Wittke Schaffner

Lisa Wittke Schaffner

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News