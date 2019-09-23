Northern California Public Media (NCPM) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Dobbs will retire in December.
The board of directors has selected current NCPM Content Manager Darren LaShelle to succeed Dobbs and appointed him to the position of president and CEO-elect.
Dobbs, along with her late husband John Kramer, founded the organization in 1981. KRCB TV 22 went on the air in 1984 as a member station of the Public Broadcasting Service, a designation the station still holds.
In 1994, Dobbs and staff launched KRCB FM 91.1, a member station of National Public Radio (NPR), serving the North Bay. In 2018, Dobbs and the Board of Directors of Northern California Public Media acquired and started operating KCSM TV (now KPJK TV, named for Professor Kramer) on July 31, 2018.