Biz buzz: Northern California Rotarians to recognize ethically-minded

Biz buzz: Northern California Rotarians to recognize ethically-minded

The public is invited to nominate businesses and non-profit organizations for the North Coast Ethics in Business Awards to be held in October. 

Ethics in Business honors organizations and individuals demonstrating ethical business practice in the workplace, the marketplace, the environment, and the community. The awards program is presented by Rotary District 5130. Nominees’ do not have to have a connection to Rotary.

Rotary District 5130 is comprised of 47 Rotary clubs, six Rotaract clubs, and more than 2700 members in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties.

Info: Rotary5130.org

