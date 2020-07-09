Biz buzz: Novak joins Adventist Health Physicians Network Napa clinic

Biz buzz: Novak joins Adventist Health Physicians Network Napa clinic

{{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Michael Novak, MD to its practice in Napa, specializing in family medicine. He is board certified and is recognized as a diplomate by the American Board of Family Medicine.

“I have been caring for families in the Napa Valley for 20 years, and I continue to be driven by the never-ending challenge of diagnosis and providing thoughtful, high-quality care for all of my patients. I started my career at Adventist Health and am glad to be back,” said Novak.

Novak will see patients in Napa at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250. 

Info: 707-253-1135

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

Mike Novak MD

Novak

 Submitted image

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News