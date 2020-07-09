Biz buzz: Novak joins Adventist Health Physicians Network Napa clinic

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Michael Novak, MD to its practice in Napa, specializing in family medicine. He is board certified and is recognized as a diplomate by the American Board of Family Medicine.

“I have been caring for families in the Napa Valley for 20 years, and I continue to be driven by the never-ending challenge of diagnosis and providing thoughtful, high-quality care for all of my patients. I started my career at Adventist Health and am glad to be back,” said Novak.