Alejandro Hogan, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for human resources since July 2015, has accepted the human resources head position at Salinas City Elementary School District and will resign his NVUSD position on March 1, the district announced.
The move will represent a homecoming for Hogan, who grew up in Salinas and has deep family ties there, said a news release.
NVUSD’s executive director of human resources, Dana Page, will assume the interim role of assistant superintendent for human resources for the remainder of the school year.