Oakville Grocery announced that Santa Claus will attend a holiday open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The celebration will conclude with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. Throughout the day, guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots toy drive. For every donated toy, guests will receive a raffle ticket.

Festivities will include cookie decorating and Christmas ornament-making stations, appetizers, hot chocolate and hot apple cider and wine tasting. 

This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged at  customerservice@1881napa.com

Oakville Grocery is located at 7856 St. Helena Highway in Oakville. 

