Biz buzz: OLE Health appoints Tolbert as chief development officer

OLE Health appoints Tolbert as chief development officer

OLE Health, Napa County’s only federally qualified health center, announced the appointment of Sonia Tolbert as its chief development officer.

In this newly created role, Tolbert will lead the organization to help meet the increased demand for patient and community outreach services, said a news release.

“The need for access to quality healthcare in our community has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that need skyrocketed, especially for our community’s most vulnerable,” said Alicia Hardy, OLE Health chief executive officer.

“Our Foundation has long been integral in ensuring that OLE has the resources to deliver services to everyone in our community regardless of their insurance status or their ability to pay.”

Tolbert brings to the role more than two decades of marketing, public relations, and organizational development experience.

Most recently, she was the owner and chief strategist of Playbook Strategies. Prior to that, she was the chief operating officer at Festival Napa Valley.