OLE Health’s second Solano County location celebrates its first anniversary as the health center continues to expand services and serve thousands of Fairfield residents who in the past struggled to find affordable and convenient health care, said a news release.
The partnership between OLE Health and NorthBay Healthcare has proved successful because it gives more local residents access to seamless and comprehensive health services, said Alicia Hardy, CEO at OLE Health.
”We knew there was a need when we expanded to this second location, but the patient volume exceeded our expectations by about 30 percent,” said Hardy.
Patient visits for the site were projected to be 1,870 for the year; the actual number of patient visits totaled 2,675.
Hardy said success was due in part to ensuring patients could be seen in a timely manner, noting that appointment wait times typically average about one week.
OLE Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center caring for a vulnerable segment of the community, including the uninsured, Medi-Cal families and seniors, said the release.
As one of the few providers in this region to continually accept Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal patients, OLE Health also helps patients enroll in health insurance.
Location is another reason the center has been so busy, said the news release.
In medical offices provided by NorthBay Healthcare, OLE Health’s clinic operates near neighborhoods where many of its clients reside. The 2,000-square-foot center at 1101 B. Gale Wilson Blvd., Suite 101-C, opened on Nov. 5 last year in NorthBay Healthcare Plaza, across the street from NorthBay Medical Center.