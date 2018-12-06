Intermittent rain storms did not dampen the enthusiasm as OLE Health and NorthBay Healthcare officially made their innovative partnership public with a grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 29.
“We are now able to provide a whole range of services for our patients, all under one roof, so it reduces any barriers for patients getting care,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO of OLE Health.
Through a community benefit grant, NorthBay Healthcare provides OLE Health with 2,000 square feet of space on the first floor of its NorthBay Health Plaza, directly across B. Gale Wilson Boulevard from NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.
The Fairfield hospital's emergency team, who regularly treat disadvantaged patients for basic medical, non-emergencies, can now connect patients with OLE Health. That way, many more local residents will have a new option for comprehensive primary care and social services.
Wayne Gietz, vice president of NorthBay Healthcare’s Ambulatory Division, praised the collaboration. "There are all kinds of opportunities when you put together two organizations with one goal in mind: the goal of a healthy community," he said.
The new medical office in the health plaza is OLE’s second in Fairfield. The other is in West Fairfield, just off Chadbourne Road.