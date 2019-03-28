Try 3 months for $3
OLE Health Clinic Tour

Work continues on the OLE Health campus on Hartle Court in south Napa, which may open as soon as April.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

OLE Health will host grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, May 22, at 4 p.m. to mark the opening of OLE Health’s new Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus location.

This new 30,000-square-foot, three-story flagship facility will allow OLE Health to serve more patients, provide new jobs, "and better support our team-based, patient-centered model of care," said a news release.

The facility will also offer optometry services, "a significant dental services expansion," integrated behavioral health and an edible garden and teaching kitchen.

Info: olehealth.org

