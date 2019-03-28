OLE Health will host grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, May 22, at 4 p.m. to mark the opening of OLE Health’s new Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus location.
This new 30,000-square-foot, three-story flagship facility will allow OLE Health to serve more patients, provide new jobs, "and better support our team-based, patient-centered model of care," said a news release.
The facility will also offer optometry services, "a significant dental services expansion," integrated behavioral health and an edible garden and teaching kitchen.
Info: olehealth.org