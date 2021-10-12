Biz buzz: OLE Health welcomes five new providers, names medical director for South Napa

OLE Health announced that it is adding four new medical providers and one new dentist across its clinics in Napa County.

“As the only nonprofit health center in Napa County, we know that the community depends on us, so increasing our capacity and access for patients is a top priority,” said Alicia Hardy, Chief Executive Officer for OLE Health. “We are thrilled to expand our team in Napa and our ability to serve more of our community.”

OLE Health has seven clinics across Napa and Solano Counties, serving more than 40,000 patients annually. The new providers will be seeing patients at OLE’s North Napa Campus on Pear Tree Lane and Up Valley sites in St. Helena and Calistoga.

North Napa

• Sarah Ashland, DO, FAAP – Dr. Ashland is a board-certified pediatrician. She completed her medical education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida and went on to complete her residency training in General Pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Her areas of interest include nutrition and lifestyle, asthma care, mental health, and global health.