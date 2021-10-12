 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: OLE Health welcomes five new providers, names medical director for South Napa

OLE Health announced that it is adding four new medical providers and one new dentist across its clinics in Napa County.

“As the only nonprofit health center in Napa County, we know that the community depends on us, so increasing our capacity and access for patients is a top priority,” said Alicia Hardy, Chief Executive Officer for OLE Health. “We are thrilled to expand our team in Napa and our ability to serve more of our community.”

OLE Health has seven clinics across Napa and Solano Counties, serving more than 40,000 patients annually. The new providers will be seeing patients at OLE’s North Napa Campus on Pear Tree Lane and Up Valley sites in St. Helena and Calistoga. 

North Napa

Sarah Ashland, DO, FAAP – Dr. Ashland is a board-certified pediatrician. She completed her medical education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida and went on to complete her residency training in General Pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Her areas of interest include nutrition and lifestyle, asthma care, mental health, and global health.

Roxana Infante, PA-C – Infante completed her MS in Physician Assistant Studies at Dominican University of California in December 2020. A native Napan, she previously volunteered with OLE Health and decided to join the team and return to serving her community. She is fluent in Spanish and English.

Felicia Tang, MD – Dr. Tang is a board-certified Family Physician. She completed her medical education at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and went on to residency with Sutter Health Family Medicine in Sacramento. She brings a wealth of research and teaching experience to her role and is fluent in English and Mandarin with a basic proficiency in Spanish.

Andrew Zwers, DMD – Dr. Zwers received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Tufts University in Boston. He brings a decade of experience in comprehensive dental care with a focus on underserved populations. He joins OLE after three years with Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg.

Up Valley

Michelle Muñoz, MD – Dr. Munoz joins OLE as a Family Physician at OLE’s Up Valley health centers in St. Helena and Calistoga. She is a board-certified family physician who is committed to providing culturally competent, compassionate care to a full spectrum of patients, including prenatal care. She completed her medical education at University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine. She went on to complete her residency training in Family Medicine at Ventura County Medical Center. Her areas of interest include diabetes care, prenatal care, and global health.

In addition to the expansion of staff in North Napa, OLE Health has created a new Medical Director position for South Napa, naming Dr. Lynette Leighton to the role. Leighton has been with OLE Health for 8 years and has held numerous leadership positions, including developing and implementing OLE’s first mentorship program.

“I am honored to accept the role of Medical Director, South Napa sites,” said Dr. Leighton. “I have dedicated my entire career to underserved communities and populations, and I am excited to lead new efforts to improve the health of our community.”

Info: olehealth.org

