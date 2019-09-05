One Mind, based in Rutherford, announced the five winners of its 2019 One Mind Rising Star Awards, which "identifies and funds pivotal, innovative research on the causes of and cures for brain disorders by supporting promising emerging leaders in the field of neuropsychiatry," said a news release.
This year, each awardee will receive $250,000 from One Mind over three years to fund research for their studies.
The winners are: Stephan Lammel, Ph.D., Laura Lewis, Ph.D., Jennifer M. Coughlin, M.D., Denise Cai, Ph.D. and Carl Sellgren Majkowitz, M.D, Ph.D.
“This year’s five Rising Stars are advancing their fields in brilliant ways, and I am proud that One Mind will support their work,” said One Mind President Brandon Staglin.
Info: onemind.org