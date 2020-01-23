Oxbow Public Market will honor Australia Day on Sunday, Jan. 26 with a market-wide benefit to raise awareness of the devastation caused by the Australian wildfires and help raise money for wildfire relief and wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, said a news release.
Participating Oxbow merchants will serve up themed specials and dishes, with proceeds earmarked for Wires Wildlife Rescue, Red Cross of Australia, and NSW Rural Fire Service.
Merchants offering specials for the day include Ritual Roasters, Five Dot Ranch, Oxbow Wine & Cheese Merchant, C Casa, Live Fire Pizza and Fieldwork Brewery, with more to be announced. The market is also making a separate donation and other Aussie surprises await guests.
“Australia is burning, to an extreme never seen before. Over a billion of Australia’s unique animals have been lost in fires, thousands of homes have been destroyed and over 17 million hectares of land (the size of Belgium and Denmark combined) have burned,” stated Sally James, Napa Valley-based food, wine and travel writer/author and native Australian.
You have free articles remaining.
“Australian firefighters were here helping with the California fires, and firefighters from the U.S. and Canada are currently in Australia supporting our firefighters and volunteer firefighting force, which we are most appreciative.”
“The Napa Valley is unfortunately no stranger to the devastation caused by out of control brush fires,” said Steve Carlin, founder and managing partner of Oxbow Public Market.
“We all remember 2017, 2018 and last year. We want to help, and we hope our entire community comes to the market this Sunday to show support for our friends down under as they deal with the enormous magnitude of these fires.”
Info: oxbowpublicmarket.com