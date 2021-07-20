Biz buzz: Pacaso selects Burbank Housing as community partner in Napa and Sonoma counties

Pacaso, a service that helps people buy and co-own luxury second homes, has selected affordable housing developer Burbank Housing as its primary community partner in Napa and Sonoma counties, said a news release.

Pacaso will donate a minimum $100,000 to Burbank Housing through 2022, said the release.

The giving is connected to Pacaso sales activity in the region.

The company will donate $2,500 for each 1⁄8 ownership interest sold (i.e. $20,000 per home) in Napa and Sonoma counties to local nonprofit partners that support housing, economic and environmental sustainability.

Burbank Housing will receive 80% of Pacaso’s regional giving funds. The remaining 20% of funds will be distributed to other local organizations promoting sustainability, said the release.

Burbank Housing provides housing and resident services to nearly 10,000 residents across 68 housing communities.