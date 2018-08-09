Pacific Union International names Russum to lead St. Helena office
Olin Russum has been named regional executive at Pacific Union International’s St. Helena office.
Russum comes to the position with “a deep history of building strong sales teams with Ricoh America, working with Fortune 500 corporations including Google and Gap Industries, and experience in the real estate industry in mortgage services and as a Bay Area real estate professional,” said a news release.
Russum lives in Napa.
Geitner and Meyer join Vintage Wealth Advisors
Vintage Wealth Advisors announced that Michael Geitner and Amanda Meyer have joined its team.
Geitner has joined the Napa office as a wealth advisor. Geitner has been in the financial services for the past 10 years and will concentrate on financial planning, insurance services and 401(k) plans.
Meyer is responsible for assisting the team’s wealth advisors, reviewing and preparing client documents and additional administrative duties.
John Cordeiro is the president of the firm.
Info: vintage-wealth.com, 707-492-5100
Davis Taylor named interim publisher of Napa Valley Publishing
Davis J. Taylor has been named interim publisher of Napa Valley Publishing, which includes the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, Weekly Calistogan and American Canyon Eagle, among other publications and services.
Taylor, 69, is currently the publisher of Lee Central California Newspapers, based in Hanford. He will continue in that job while Napa Valley Publishing searches for a permanent replacement for former Publisher Brenda Speth, who left in July.
He has 31 years of media experience, including sales and marketing executive positions at the Oakland Tribune and Media News Group, San Jose Mercury News and Harte-Hanks Communications. Before joining Lee Central California Newspapers, he was sales and marketing director for the Gannett-owned Times-Delta Media Group in Visalia and directed national, local and target marketing sales teams at The Seattle Times.
“We’re figuring out a sustainable business model and new ways of relating to our communities; that makes this an exciting time to be in the business,” he told California Publisher magazine shortly after joining Lee Enterprises. “It’s especially exciting to be working in small community media, which is undergoing a rebirth right now.”
Taylor and his wife, Vanessa, live in Visalia, though he intends to be active in the Napa community during this period. As publisher, he has served on the boards of Kings Economic Development Corporation, Kings Partnership for Prevention and Main Street Hanford, and was a member of Hanford Sunset Rotary.
Napa Valley Publishing says it intends to name a permanent publisher in Napa later this year.
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, in its markets, with 46 daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 specialty publications in 22 states.