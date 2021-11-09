Biz buzz: Padowan joins Napa's Malloy Imrie and Vasconi

Chris Padowan has joined the Malloy Imrie and Vasconi (MIV) Napa office as an insurance broker in the Employee Benefits Department.

Padowan comes to MIV with over 27 years of industry experience and most recently with Woodruff Sawyer in Novato, where he spent the past seven years working with large corporate clients, which included winery and vineyard clients in the Napa and Sonoma area.

He began his career at United Healthcare, an industry leading health insurer, where he worked in national accounts.

During his career Padowan worked at both regional and national brokerage firms including Mercer, a large international consulting firm, he currently holds positions on various community centered nonprofit boards and served as a professional advisor to the California Association of Highway Patrolmen.

Padowan is a 1993 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned his degree in Mass Communications and Public Relations as well as minors in Mathematics and Sociology.