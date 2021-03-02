 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Palacios joins Edward Jones in Napa as financial advisor

Biz buzz: Palacios joins Edward Jones in Napa as financial advisor

{{featured_button_text}}
Financial Advisor Josephine Palacios

 Financial Advisor Josephine Palacios

 submitted image

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Justin Gomez announced that Financial Advisor Josephine Palacios joined his office.

Josephine has over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Info: edwardjones.com

Watch now: Homeless on wheels in Napa

 

Photos:These Napans live in the Safeway parking lot. They're homeless on wheels. 

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News