Biz buzz: Palacios joins Edward Jones in Napa as financial advisor

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Justin Gomez announced that Financial Advisor Josephine Palacios joined his office.
Josephine has over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Info: edwardjones.com
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Watch now: Homeless on wheels in Napa
Photos:These Napans live in the Safeway parking lot. They're homeless on wheels.
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Napa homeless live in RVs or trailers on wheels
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Homeless in Napa
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Napa homeless on wheels
Homeless on wheels in Napa
Napa homeless
Napa homeless on wheels
Napa homeless on wheels
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES