Greeting card and stationery store Papyrus is the latest to suffer from retail sales slumps and is closing all of its stores across the country. That includes the Papyrus store at Napa's Silverado Plaza store.
Papyrus was founded by Marcel and Margrit Schurman in 1950, according to its website, and has been a publisher, wholesaler, franchiser and retailer throughout their history. They are part of the Schurman Retail Group and have more than 260 stores across North America.
"Despite our Herculean efforts to realign our Papyrus and American Greetings stores to fit today's shopping environment, Schurman Retail Group had to make the difficult decision to close all 254 of our stores in North America," Dominique Schurman said to the USA Today Network's Indianapolis Star.
At the Napa Papyrus store signs posted in the windows read "Everything Must Go" and "Entire Store 20 to 40%" off.
An employee of a Papyrus store in Sacramento said the company announced the closure of all stores last week, but said she could not give further details. The employee, who declined to give her name, said she was unsure when the store's final day would be.
Calls to the company's headquarters in Tennessee went to voicemail and were not returned.
Papyrus stores have been described as "Specialists in elegantly designed paper products offering an array of greeting cards, stationery, invitations, gift wraps, custom printing and more."
The company has a second Napa connection.
In 2018, the greeting card company, then referred to as Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, announced it would move 60 employees from its Fairfield offices to a new south Napa location.
According to a news release, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings had begun construction of a new 30,000-square-foot facility located on Gateway Road West in the Napa Valley Gateway business park.
The office was to be the new corporate headquarters for Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, a brand of American Greetings. American Greetings acquired the Papyrus and Recycled Greetings brands separately in 2009. American Greetings is headquartered in Ohio.
“We’re really excited. It’s going to be a beautiful facility,” said Patrice Sadd-Molnar, communications director at American Greetings, in 2018.
Some 60 jobs – including the Papyrus-Recycled Greetings creative team and business staff — relocated to Napa because its lease ended in Fairfield, said a news release.
Papyrus retail stores, which are owned and operated by Schurman Retail Group, recently moved their business headquarters to Nashville.
“While our companies work very closely together as stewards for the Papyrus brand, we do not own that (retail) business,” said Molnar at that time.
Molnar could not be immediately reached on Thursday to discuss the future of the Napa office.
Papyrus is not the only greeting card company to face tough times. Hallmark cards recently announced that 400 of the company’s 30,000 employees around the world will be laid off.
Register reporter Jennifer Huffman contributed to this story.