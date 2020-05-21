Biz buzz: Parker named assistant superintendent/VP of academic affairs at NVC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sara Parker, Ph.D. was named assistant superintendent/vice president of academic affairs at Napa Valley College, announced Dr. Ron Kraft, superintendent/president.

Dr. Parker will serve as the college’s chief academic officer, responsible for educational policy and academic programs.

“Sara brings an array of impressive experience to Napa Valley College, including a sustained interest in excellent teaching, a performance record of equity and inclusion, a career-long commitment to transformational education and a wonderfully collaborative way of working,” said Dr. Kraft.

“I am honored and delighted to join the Napa Valley College community and to have the opportunity to work with its dedicated staff and distinguished faculty of innovative teachers and administrators,” said Dr. Parker.

Dr. Parker currently serves as administrator in charge of science and mathematics and dean of social sciences at Chabot Community College in Hayward.

A Bay Area native, Dr. Parker earned her bachelor degree from UC Davis with highest honors and her M.A. and Ph.D. in international relations and political science from the University of Delaware.