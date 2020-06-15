Biz buzz: Pearson named managing director of the Meadowood Estate

David Pearson has been named managing director of the Meadowood Estate.
As managing director of the Estate, Pearson will be responsible for oversight of all activities, including the strategic and synergistic rapport that has existed between Meadowood Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Reserve.
In the early 1990s, Pearson joined the team of Baroness Philippine de Rothschild as the U.S. marketing manager for Baron Phillippe de Rothschild SA. From 1996 to 2003, he worked with the Robert Mondavi family, before assuming the role of CEO at Opus One, a position he has held for the past 16 years.
“I will be moving from one wine family to another,” said Pearson, who will officially join the Harlan family organization in September.
