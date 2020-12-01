Biz buzz: ﻿Peju elected to Land Trust of Napa County board of trustees

Land Trust of Napa County announced that Herta Peju recently joined its board of trustees.
Peju is the owner and co-founder of Peju Province Winery in Rutherford, a family-owned and operated wine business "fostering sustainable and environmental consciousness" since 1983.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Southern California, Herta worked with her husband Tony Peju, to build Peju Province Winery.
“Supporting the Land Trust as a board member allows me to contribute back to the Napa Valley community while working to preserve and protect its stunning views, native plants and wildlife,” said Peju.
Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270.
