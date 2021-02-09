Biz Buzz: Perfect Union cannabis business announces Napa expansion

Perfect Union, a cannabis retail operation in California, announced it has acquired an entity previously authorized to operate a licensed medical cannabis retail facility in the city of Napa.

“We’re proud to join the Napa community and deliver a world-class medical cannabis operation,” said David Spradlin, CEO of Perfect Union.

“Our highly trained staff are eager to provide Napa a level of one-on-one service they can trust and rely on.”

Perfect Union will submit design and construction documents to the city of Napa, said the release.

The new 1,000 square foot retail location will bring over a dozen jobs with above living wages and benefits, as well as the support and protection afforded to United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) workers, said the release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.