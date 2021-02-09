 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Perfect Union cannabis business announces Napa expansion

Cannabis

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. 

 Richard Vogel

Perfect Union, a cannabis retail operation in California, announced it has acquired an entity previously authorized to operate a licensed medical cannabis retail facility in the city of Napa.

“We’re proud to join the Napa community and deliver a world-class medical cannabis operation,” said David Spradlin, CEO of Perfect Union.

“Our highly trained staff are eager to provide Napa a level of one-on-one service they can trust and rely on.”

Perfect Union will submit design and construction documents to the city of Napa, said the release. 

The new 1,000 square foot retail location will bring over a dozen jobs with above living wages and benefits, as well as the support and protection afforded to United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) workers, said the release. 

Info: Perfect-Union.com

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

