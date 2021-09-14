Biz buzz: Perfect Union opens new cannabis dispensary in Napa

Perfect Union, a California cannabis operator, launched a new retail storefront in Napa (1760 Industrial Way, Suite A, Napa), marking its eleventh branded dispensary.

"The retailer has over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses; navigating state and local laws and regulations; and adding value to the communities where they operate," said a news release.

“Napa is a jewel in California’s crown, and we can’t wait to provide residents and tourists quality cannabis products, consumer education and one-on-one service in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere they can trust.” said Perfect Union CEO David Spradlin.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The new medical dispensary provides over a dozen local jobs with above living wages and benefits, as well as the support and protection afforded to United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) workers, said the release.

Perfect Union is also the first unionized dispensary in Napa and was one of the first in the nation to partner with UFCW to ensure a living wage and health benefits to hourly employees, said the release.

“With a proven track record in community engagement and championing their employees, Perfect Union is a welcome addition to the Napa community,” said Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez.