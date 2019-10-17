The Napa Chamber of Commerce announced that Philippa Perry has been promoted to vice president of operations. Perry has served as the director of operations for the Chamber since February 2015.
In her new capacity, she will continue to primarily be responsible for the daily operation of the organization, while also coordinating all Chamber events and overseeing the membership engagement team and ambassadors, said a news release.
Prior to joining the Chamber, Perry enjoyed a 35 year career working in hospitality. Auberge du Soleil brought her to the Napa Valley where she spent 16 years, culminating in five years as general manager.
Info: napachamber.com