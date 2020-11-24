 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: ﻿Peters, Greeson, mark 10 years at Beau Fleurs in Napa
Biz buzz: ﻿Peters, Greeson, mark 10 years at Beau Fleurs in Napa

Philip Greeson and Kirsten Peters of Beau Fleurs

Beau Fleurs announced the 10-year work anniversaries of two staffers.

Kirsten Peters started in June 2010 and brought 20+ years of floral experience to the Napa flower company.

"She is a color ninja who always produces exceptionally beautiful and creative floral arrangements," said business owner John Prittie. You dream it up and she’ll make it for you."

Philip Greeson came to Beau Fleurs a few months later with a retail background, new to the floral industry, "and jumped in with both feet," said Prittie.

"He now wears many hats: talented floral designer, delivery coordinator, and customer service guru."

Beau Fleurs is located at 1508 Silverado Trail in Napa.

Info: beaufleursorders.com, 707-224-7993

