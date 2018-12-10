Try 1 month for 99¢
Sonoma County-based accounting firms Pisenti & Brinker LLP and Zainer Rinehart Clarke announce their merger under the Pisenti & Brinker (P&B) name, effective Jan. 1.

ZRC Partners Betsy Stewart, Linda Kachiu and Danielle Sandoval will maintain their titles and leadership positions in the new firm with P&B Partners Jim Perez, Ray Pounds, Tim Moratto, Brett Bradford and Josh Moore, said a news release. 

The new P&B will have offices in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Napa and St. Helena. 

The Napa office is at 433 Soscol Ave A-130.

