Sonoma County-based accounting firms Pisenti & Brinker LLP and Zainer Rinehart Clarke announce their merger under the Pisenti & Brinker (P&B) name, effective Jan. 1.
ZRC Partners Betsy Stewart, Linda Kachiu and Danielle Sandoval will maintain their titles and leadership positions in the new firm with P&B Partners Jim Perez, Ray Pounds, Tim Moratto, Brett Bradford and Josh Moore, said a news release.
The new P&B will have offices in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Napa and St. Helena.
The Napa office is at 433 Soscol Ave A-130.