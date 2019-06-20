The Westin Verasa Napa’s General Manager Don Shindle announced that Darlene Plamenco is the newest addition to the property’s team as the director of sales and marketing.
Plamenco has luxury hotel operations experience with Marriott properties, spanning from the Bay Area to Honolulu, Hawaii. Prior to joining The Westin Verasa Napa, Plamenco worked as the director of sales and marketing at Ala Moana Hotels in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prior to that, Plamenco served as director of sales and marketing at Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach.
“We are excited for Darlene’s extensive experience in various Marriott hotels and resorts, which is a perfect fit for The Westin Verasa Napa,” said Shindle.
Plamenco received her bachelor’s degree in history from San Francisco State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
The Westin Verasa Napa is located at 1314 McKinstry St. in Napa.
Info: westinnapa.com, 707-257-1800