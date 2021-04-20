Biz buzz: Poppy Bank opens in Napa, announces new chief banking officer

Poppy Bank opened its first branch in Napa on March 15. It is located at 3270 California Blvd., Suite I.

Poppy Bank also announced that Michael Finn recently joined the bank as executive vice president, chief banking officer.

Finn has served in the banking and financial accounting industries for more than 20 years.

Finn is a CPA and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting and his Master of Accountancy degree from Southern Utah University.