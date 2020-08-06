You have permission to edit this article.
Biz buzz: Portocork adds Donley to sales team
Biz buzz: Portocork adds Donley to sales team

Sarah Donley

Portocork, a supplier of natural cork stoppers for the wine, beer and spirits industry, announced the addition of Sarah Donley to its sales team.

Donley joins Portocork as an account manager in Napa and Sonoma, following a decade of winemaking experience at wineries including Colgin Cellars, Wheeler Farm and ADAMVS Winery, said a news release. 

“Having known Sarah for many years as a client, I am delighted that she has joined our team,” said Portocork President Dustin Mowe.

“Moving into the sales side of the wine business is a natural and exciting next step in my career,” Donley said, “It has been my desire to join a company that is the market leader, extremely innovative and committed to the highest standards for quality and service.”

Info: 707-258-3930, portocork.com

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

