Biz buzz: Portocork adds Donley to sales team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portocork, a supplier of natural cork stoppers for the wine, beer and spirits industry, announced the addition of Sarah Donley to its sales team.

Donley joins Portocork as an account manager in Napa and Sonoma, following a decade of winemaking experience at wineries including Colgin Cellars, Wheeler Farm and ADAMVS Winery, said a news release.

“Having known Sarah for many years as a client, I am delighted that she has joined our team,” said Portocork President Dustin Mowe.

“Moving into the sales side of the wine business is a natural and exciting next step in my career,” Donley said, “It has been my desire to join a company that is the market leader, extremely innovative and committed to the highest standards for quality and service.”

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign