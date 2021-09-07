 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Premier ObGyn Napa announces new staffers, anniversary

Premier ObGyn Napa

Premier ObGyn Napa Inc., staffers (left to right): Andrea Purscell, medical assistant, Dr. Rebecca Levy Gantt and Jenny Romano, receptionist. 

Premier ObGyn Napa Inc., the private obstetrics and gynecology office owned by Dr. Rebecca Levy Gantt, welcomes two new staff members: Jenny Romano, receptionist; and Andrea Purscell, medical assistant.

Premier ObGyn Napa is celebrating its seventh year in business in Napa.

The practice is located at 3030 Beard Road, Suite C.

Info: 707-666-0547premierobgynnapa.com

