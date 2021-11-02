 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center named to honor roll

Cal Hospital Compare, in partnership with the California Health & Human Services Agency, recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Maternity Care Honor Roll and Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center was among the honorees.

The hospital was one of 124 hospitals recognized for meeting or surpassing the statewide target aimed at reducing births via C-section in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies.

“We are incredibly proud of the care we provide to mothers and babies,” said Terry Wooten, Chief Executive at Queen of the Valley.

This is just one of the awards Queen of the Valley has received for its maternity care. The hospital also received an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant Care award in 2020.

Info: thequeen.org

Meet the new chief executive at Napa's Queen of the Valley medical center: Terry Wooten. He's been with Providence and St. Joseph health for 25 years.

