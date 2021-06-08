 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Providence releases 2020 report showcasing $1.7 billion in community support

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Queen of the Valley Medical Center will soon remove St. Joseph Health from signage and add Providence. St. Joseph Health merged with Providence in 2016. The Napa hospital will retain the name Queen of the Valley Medical Center. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Providence, one of the largest health care systems in the nation, announced its "2020 Annual Report to Our Communities."

The report highlights how Providence partnered in the seven states where it operates to address the most difficult public health crisis of our time, said a news release.

"In service to its Mission of being steadfast in serving all, especially the poor and vulnerable, Providence acted to provide short-term solutions while driving long-term positive change by investing in communities to build a more equitable and sustainable future."

Info: Providence.org

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

