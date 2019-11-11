Eresa Puch has been named controller at Napa Valley College, announced Robert Parker, assistant superintendent/vice president, administrative services.
Puch has more than 20 years of professional practice in finance and operations roles, a news release stated.
“I am very pleased Eresa has joined the Napa Valley College community,” Parker said.
Puch described herself as a helper who loves to streamline processes.
“Finance communicates the story of how we create and use money and resources. It guides decision makers in utilizing the assets to effectually support our mission and strategic goals,” she said.
Puch earned the executive master of business administration degree from Sonoma State University’s graduate school of business and economics.
She is a certified member of both the Institute of Internal Auditors and Health Care Compliance Association.
Info: napavalley.edu