Pulido~Walker announced the appointments of Julia Wildt as hospitality director and Austin Gallion as national sales director.
Wildt's preparation for her role at Pulido~Walker includes years of work for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group at both the French Laundry and Ad Hoc and as director of hospitality at various Napa Valley wineries such as Harlan Estate Winery and Vineyard 7 & 8.
She is a Certified Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, holds a Level 3 Certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and a bachelor’s degree in culinary management from the former Cordon Bleu Culinary School. A Las Vegas native, Wildt made her mark as a sommelier for Guy Savoy and the MGM Grand hotel.
Gallion joins Pulido~Walker as national sales director with nearly 20 years of high-end culinary, wine and hospitality experience.
Most recently, he was director of hospitality at Vineyard 29 after working at Miner Family Winery, where he learned the wine business. He’s a classically trained chef and holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales. After an externship in Perigord, France, his love of wine drew him to Napa Valley where he was executive sous chef for several Michelin Star restaurants, said a news release.
Info: 707-226-1900, pulidowalker.com