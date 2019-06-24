Purple Wine + Spirits announced it is moving wine bottling operations from Graton to its winery in American Canyon. Purple currently bottles three million cases annually out of the Graton facility.
“Our American Canyon winery is our most efficient, grape-to-bottle facility," Vice President of Operations Eric Gilliland said.
"Positioning our hub winery in American Canyon also gives us an improved logistic footprint within our supply chain, whether it be closer to our custom crush and bottling clients or to our dry goods suppliers. These changes are not only a win for us in terms of reducing our operational expenses, but also a win for our clients who pay transportation costs, our dry goods partners, and the environment as it shortens truck routes.”
In this shift, more than 20 roles have been created at American Canyon across various functions from cellar and bottling operations to maintenance mechanics. Purple is actively recruiting for these roles.
“We look forward to our American Canyon winery becoming our ‘go-to’ winery and providing the best custom crush and bottling services in the North Bay," Gilliland said.
Purple is also moving its office headquarters to Petaluma.
Info: purplewinespirits.com