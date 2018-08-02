The Thornhill Companies named Philip Pyrce of Napa as director of marketing.
Pyrce brings over 20 years of marketing experience to Thornhill. After receiving an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Pyrce began his marketing career with Unilever in Chicago.
Pyrce previously held senior marketing roles with Terlato, Treasury and Guarachi Wine Partners.
The Thornhill Companies is the umbrella brand of one of California’s longtime winemaking families, the Miller Family, who have been farming the Central Coast for five generations.