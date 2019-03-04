Queen of the Valley Medical Center has installed a new Canon Medical Aquilion Large Bore computed tomography (CT) simulator "designed to increase comfort and enhance quality of care for patients in need of radiation treatments," said a news release.
The simulator takes pictures in slices of bones, tissue and blood vessels, which are then used to “map” the area of the body that needs treatment.
“Tumors move with the patient’s breath,” said James Knister, MD, radiation oncologist at Queen of the Valley.
“This new feature provides us with an additional way to capture the location and movement of the tumor and the movement of organs over time."
In the past, oncologists accounted for the tumors movement by creating slightly wider margins or guiding the patient through breathing techniques during the scan.
This new feature provides the care team with an additional way to narrowly target the tumor with radiation and avoid healthy tissue, said the release.
