 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Queen donates masks and hand sanitizer to the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Queen donates masks and hand sanitizer to the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation

{{featured_button_text}}
Masks donated to farmworkers

Masks donated to farmworkers. 

 Submitted image

Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Community Health Investment Department recently collaborated with Providence St. Joseph Health Global Partnerships to donate 2,000 cloth masks and 1,500 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation in support of essential farmworkers.

“In appreciation of our farmworkers, who have not stopped working despite this global pandemic, we are pleased to donate these items, which offer much-needed protection for the workers,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive of Queen of the Valley Medical Center. 

“We greatly appreciate the Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s recognition of the critical role of farmworkers,” said Jill Durfee, project manager at Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.

In addition to this donation, Queen of the Valley’s Community Health Investment Department has been educating farmworkers and residents about how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their team has also worked alongside Napa County’s Housing and Homeless Services to house vulnerable individuals.

In addition, their team has connected any resident in need with access to critical resources, ranging from access to medical care, social services and medication management to education on COVID-19 prevention and support managing a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Info: thequeen.org

Watch now: Napa chamber of commerce announces community assist campaign

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News