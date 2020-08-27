Biz buzz: Queen donates masks and hand sanitizer to the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Community Health Investment Department recently collaborated with Providence St. Joseph Health Global Partnerships to donate 2,000 cloth masks and 1,500 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation in support of essential farmworkers.

“In appreciation of our farmworkers, who have not stopped working despite this global pandemic, we are pleased to donate these items, which offer much-needed protection for the workers,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

“We greatly appreciate the Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s recognition of the critical role of farmworkers,” said Jill Durfee, project manager at Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.

In addition to this donation, Queen of the Valley’s Community Health Investment Department has been educating farmworkers and residents about how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their team has also worked alongside Napa County’s Housing and Homeless Services to house vulnerable individuals.