Biz buzz: Queen earns recognition from American Heart Association

St. Joseph Health hospitals in the North Bay — Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley — recently earned recognition by the American Heart Association (AHA) for their commitment to providing the highest quality of stroke care.

In Napa County, Queen of the Valley received the AHA’s 2020 "Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award" and also qualified for recognition on the "Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll."

“I am extremely proud of our caregivers for their commitment to ensuring that our stroke patients receive treatment that exceeds nationally accepted, evidence-based standards,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive of Queen of the Valley.

