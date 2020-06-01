Biz buzz: Queen of the Valley awarded certification from the Joint Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Queen of the Valley Medical Center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal "is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care," said a news release.

“We are proud of our caregivers who made this recognition possible,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive officer at Queen of the Valley.

Queen of the Valley Medical Center underwent a rigorous, onsite review in February. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including: program management, delivering clinical care, supporting self-management, clinical information management, and performance measurement.

Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Queen’s orthopaedics program has been recognized by other organizations over the past year, including: