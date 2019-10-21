Queen of the Valley Foundation raised more than $1 million at its annual Generous Heart celebration on Sept. 21 at Eleven Eleven Winery, said a news release.
The proceeds will fund the purchase of the newest application of the Stryker Mako Total Knee Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System, said the release.
In celebration of the Foundation’s 50th anniversary, the evening paid tribute to its founding trustees, 32 community leaders who established the Foundation in 1969.
You have free articles remaining.
The Generous Heart gathering drew on the support of many individuals, including co-chairs Beth Fenton, Lydia Mondavi, Lauren Nicholsen and Erin Simms.
Major sponsors and contributors included Barbara and Warren Winiarski, the Thomas H. May Family, Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield, Price Simms Family Dealerships, Isabel and Michael Mondavi, Theoni Lifestyle Event Rentals, Eleven Eleven Winery, Diane B. Wilsey, Ulla and John Brown, Progeny Winery, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Anesthesia and Analgesia Medical Group, Bank of Marin, Mary Ann and Richard Cuneo, Steve Lebow and Napa Valley Radiology Group.
Info: 707-257-4044, queensfoundation.org