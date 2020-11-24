Biz buzz: ﻿Queen of the Valley Medical Center earns 'high quality" awards

St. Joseph Health’s Northern California hospitals, including Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, received quality achievement awards and distinctions from Healthgrades—an organization that recognizes top hospitals with outstanding clinical outcomes in key specialties, said a news release.

“These recognitions stem from our unwavering commitment to ensure patients receive high-quality care with compassion and dignity,” said Larry Coomes, chief executive of Queen of the Valley.

Queen of the Valley received a total of 15 awards. Among the distinctions and awards are multiple 5-star ratings, which signify high-quality care to patients and lower risk of death; Specialty Excellence Awards, which recognize hospitals with superior performance in specific specialty lines and focus areas; and a ranking of America’s best hospital. The list includes awards for critical care, Orthopedics, Neurosurgery and Gastrointestinal.

WATCH NOW: NO NEED TO CANCEL THANKSGIVING, BUT PLAY IT SAFE

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT FACES AND PLACES: SEE ANYONE YOU KNOW?