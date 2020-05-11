Biz buzz: Queen of the Valley Medical Center welcomes Price as chief nursing officer

Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced the appointment of Ed Price, BSN, MBA, who joined the executive team as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) in February.
“With more than 38 years of experience in his field, Ed has a proven track record in improving caregiver and physician engagement, fostering a culture of trust and safety, and demonstrating true leadership,” said Larry Coomes, Chief Executive Officer of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Price comes to Queen of the Valley Medical Center from Sutter Delta Medical Center, a 134-bed hospital in Antioch, where he served as Chief Nurse Executive since July 2018.
Prior to his time there, he served as CNO for Tenet Healthcare facilities’ Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Alabama; Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida.
“The best thing about working with talented and esteemed caregivers is seeing their devotion and commitment to caring for each patient with dignity and grace,” said Price.
Price holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Northwestern State University, Louisiana, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Regis University, Colorado.
Retiring as a Major in the United States Air Force in 1997, Price provided noble service to our country for 17 years. He was a worldwide consultant for the Department of Defense for hyperbaric nursing and an instructor for the Air Force Flight Nurse School and Combat Nursing Course.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.