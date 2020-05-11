Biz buzz: Queen of the Valley Medical Center welcomes Price as chief nursing officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced the appointment of Ed Price, BSN, MBA, who joined the executive team as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) in February.

“With more than 38 years of experience in his field, Ed has a proven track record in improving caregiver and physician engagement, fostering a culture of trust and safety, and demonstrating true leadership,” said Larry Coomes, Chief Executive Officer of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Price comes to Queen of the Valley Medical Center from Sutter Delta Medical Center, a 134-bed hospital in Antioch, where he served as Chief Nurse Executive since July 2018.

Prior to his time there, he served as CNO for Tenet Healthcare facilities’ Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Alabama; Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida.

“The best thing about working with talented and esteemed caregivers is seeing their devotion and commitment to caring for each patient with dignity and grace,” said Price.

Price holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Northwestern State University, Louisiana, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Regis University, Colorado.