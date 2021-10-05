 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Queen of the Valley recognized for stroke care, receives $5.1m gift

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center recently earned recognition by the American Heart Association (AHA).

The hospital received the 2021 Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus award for its commitment to providing the highest quality of stroke care and treating patients quickly when time is of the essence, said a news release. 

“I am incredibly proud of our caregivers for exceeding these nationally accepted, evidence-based standards,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Queen of the Valley. 

In other Queen news, the Winiarski Family Foundation announced a $5.1 million gift to the medical center. 

The hospital announced the gift during Queen of the Valley’s annual Generous Heart fundraiser, held Sept. 25th. 

It will create the Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department (ED). 

“We are eternally grateful for the philanthropy of donors like the Winiarski Family,” said Wooten.

 Info: thequeen.org

