{{featured_button_text}}
Queen of the Valley Medical Center chapel.

Queen of the Valley Medical Center chapel. 

 Submitted image

Queen of the Valley Medical Center reopened its recently renovated chapel, as residents, volunteers and caregivers attended a blessing and celebratory mass with Fathers Fred Kutubebi and Valentine Ibeh to rededicate the sacred space.

As part of the renovations, the chapel features new furniture and carpeting "as well as beautiful stone masonry and wood paneling that are just as stunning as the views of the mountains and trees that surround our hospital," said a news release.

Located on the fourth floor of the original hospital building, the chapel provides "a quiet, healing space where caregivers, patients and community members gather, pray and reflect."

Updates were made possible through donations from Napa residents to the hospital, said the release.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.