Queen of the Valley Medical Center reopened its recently renovated chapel, as residents, volunteers and caregivers attended a blessing and celebratory mass with Fathers Fred Kutubebi and Valentine Ibeh to rededicate the sacred space.
As part of the renovations, the chapel features new furniture and carpeting "as well as beautiful stone masonry and wood paneling that are just as stunning as the views of the mountains and trees that surround our hospital," said a news release.
Located on the fourth floor of the original hospital building, the chapel provides "a quiet, healing space where caregivers, patients and community members gather, pray and reflect."
Updates were made possible through donations from Napa residents to the hospital, said the release.