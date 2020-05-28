Biz buzz: Quent Cordair Fine Art drops threat of lawsuit, receives permission to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County officials said late Tuesday that retail art galleries may open for business as part of California’s Stage 2 reopening plan.

That includes the Quent Cordair Fine Art gallery in downtown Napa.

Owners Quent and Linda Cordair sought to reopen their gallery using social distancing, masks and limiting the number of customers.

However, "Napa County ordered them to remain closed and threatened the Cordairs and their landlord with fines if they reopened ahead of California’s reopening plan," said a news release from the Pacific Legal Foundation.

The state’s reopening plan classifies retail businesses Stage 2, while art galleries are Stage 3.

Attorneys from Pacific Legal Foundation informed the county of an impending lawsuit from the Cordairs.

However, county officials later responded that retail art galleries would be considered Stage 2 retail businesses "and that they may resume operations," said the release.

As a result, the Cordairs are no longer moving forward with their planned lawsuit, said the release.