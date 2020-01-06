Fine wine import, marketing and sales company Quintessential has expanded its sales and marketing efforts by adding wine industry professional Scott Evans as vice president, business development West.
In addition, Evans becomes brand manager for most of Quintessential’s growing California portfolio, as well as wineries from Spain, Italy, Portugal and Australia.
Born and raised in Sacramento, Evans has more than 20 years’ experience on the sales and marketing side of the wine industry, including the past 12 years with The Henry Wine Group/Winebow.
A graduate of California State University at Long Beach, Evans has a Wine & Spirits Education Trust WSET Level 2 Certificate.
Jim Buckley, vice president, business development east, is now brand manager for the company’s South American and South African portfolios, as well as for California’s Foppiano Vineyards.
Buckley was born and raised in Southern California.
Info: 707-226-8300