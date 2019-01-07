Family owned-and-operated fine wine importer, marketer and sales company Quintessential welcomes two executives to fill new positions within the company.
The company has hired veteran wine and spirits sales and marketing expert Sophia Tsilimigras. In the role of brand director, Tsilimigras will create, coordinate and communicate all trade promotional activities both to the company’s sales force and to the family owned and -operated wineries from around the world that Quintessential represents.
Amy Gonsalves joins the company as human resources manager. Born in Michigan but raised in the Bay Area, Gonsalves graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a BA in English. She attended Santa Clara University School of Law and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2007. She practiced patent law for a few years prior to transitioning into business administration.