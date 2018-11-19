Try 1 month for $3
Toys for Tots Rabobank

For the third year, Rabobank, N.A. is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program by creating in-branch donation stations.

Rabobank is also introducing a Letters to Santa program. In addition to paying the first-class postage for letter delivery to the North Pole, the bank is helping Santa’s elves send personalized responses back to children who drop off their letters at a nearby branch.

Through Dec. 14, customers and residents can donate new, unwrapped toys at drop boxes at Rabobank’s local branch, 700 Trancas St., in Napa.

Rabobank will pay the first-class postage on all letters dropped off at a local branch on or before Friday, Dec. 7, and confirm that the letters are directly delivered to Santa’s workshop.

Info: rabobankamerica.com

