Raley’s has launched its 33rd annual Food For Families Holiday Drive with the goal of raising 4.2 million meals to help support food banks throughout Northern California and Nevada. Through its network of 12 county-level food bank partners, this campaign will benefit over 1.4 million people within the Raley’s footprint who don't know where their next meal will come from, a news release stated.
In 2018, Raley’s and customers raised more than 3.3 million meals during the Holiday Drive, equating to nearly 4 million pounds of healthful food.
Donations can be made through Dec. 31 at all Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill and Food Source locations.